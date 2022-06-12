India

Woman receives 118 stitches on face after resisting sexual assault

Written by Pratyush Deep Kotoky Jun 12, 2022, 08:15 pm 2 min read

The horrible incident took place in the TT Nagar area of Bhopal on Friday.

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal had to undergo surgery, and received 118 stitches on her face as she resisted a sexual assault on her by a group of men. The men attacked her with a paper cutter when she resisted their attempts to sexually assault her, Police said. The horrible incident took place in the TT Nagar area of Bhopal on Friday.

Details What do we know about the incident?

According to police, the woman went to the Sree Palace Hotel in TT Nagar's Roshanpura with her husband on Friday when an altercation erupted between her and the accused over bike parking. The accused reportedly made obscene comments and whistled at her when her husband was inside the hotel. Following this, the woman confronted the accused and even slapped one of the three accused.

Incident Accused attacked her while coming out of hotel

After slapping the accused, the woman reportedly joined her husband at the hotel. However, when the couple came out of the hotel, the accused reportedly attacked the woman with a paper cutter over her retaliation, officials said. Her husband then rushed her to the hospital, where the doctors performed surgery to treat her grievous wounds.

Information 2 accused arrested so far

Police said two accused, namely Badshah Beg and Ajay alias Bitti Sibde, have so far been arrested. The search is on to nab the third accused, police added. The arrests were made after police checked the CCTV footage of the hotel.

CM The guilty won't be spared: MP CM

Meanwhile, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan visited the victim couple on Sunday morning. He reportedly assured them of complete assistance for her medical treatment. Chauhan also praised the woman for her courage, and awarded her Rs. 1 lakh, saying the woman has set "an example for others." "The guilty won't be spared and stringent action will be taken against them," he added.