MCD elections: 18% of AAP candidates named in criminal cases

Written by Pirzada Shakir Nov 26, 2022, 11:09 pm 3 min read

Among MCD's 250 freshly redrawn municipal wards, 42 have been reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidates contesting the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections face the highest number of criminal cases compared to candidates from other parties, as per Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded the highest number of crorepatis. The data is based on analyses of self-attested affidavits submitted by the candidates along with their nominations.

In comparison to the 2017 MCD polls, the percentage of candidates facing criminal charges has increased from 7% (173 of 2,315 candidates) to 10% (139 of 1,336 candidates). Similarly, candidates facing serious criminal charges rose from 5% to 6% (76 candidates), said a report by ADR and Delhi Election Watch. The available affidavits of 1,336 candidates out of 1,349 in the fray were analyzed.

As per the affidavits analyzed, 45 (18%) of 248 AAP candidates face criminal cases. Meanwhile, the BJP has 27 (11%) among the 249 candidates in the fray with criminal cases. Lastly, 25 (10%) candidates out of 245 from Congress have criminal cases against them. At least 19 AAP candidates, 14 BJP nominees, and 12 Congress candidates face serious criminal charges, the report added.

The report said that among 1,336 candidates analyzed, 556 (42%) are crorepatis among all parties. The number was 697 (30%) out of 2,315 candidates in 2017. While highlighting the role of money in polls, the report said 162 (65%) BJP candidates have declared assets above Rs. 1cr. The AAP has 148 (60%) and Congress has 107 (44%) crorepati candidates, as per the data.

The report further said the average worth of assets owned by a candidate contesting the upcoming MCD polls is Rs. 2.27 crore. In 2017, this number was Rs. 1.61 crore. Meanwhile, the average assets per BJP candidate is Rs. 4.04 crore. For AAP and Congress candidates, the number stood at Rs. 3.74 crore and Rs. 1.98 crore, respectively.

As per the data, 693 (52%) female candidates are contesting the MCD elections. In 2017, 1,127 (49%) out of 2,315 candidates were women. Notably, over half of the candidates are women among the BJP, AAP, and Congress nominees, the three main political parties, this year. The BJP and AAP have fielded 136 women each, while Congress has given tickets to 132 female candidates.

Polling on December 4, results 3 days later

Earlier this month, the State Election Commission (SEC) officially announced the schedule for the Delhi civic polls. Polling for the civic body elections is scheduled to be held on December 4. The results of the same will be declared on December 7. Dr. Vijay Dev, State Election Commissioner, confirmed that the model code of conduct had been imposed with the announcement of election dates.

1.46 crore voters to exercise their franchise

The latest data says that there are around 1.46 crore registered voters in the national capital eligible to vote in the upcoming MCD elections next month. Among the MCD's 250 freshly redrawn municipal wards, 42 have been reserved for Schedule Caste (SC) candidates. Additionally, under Section 3 of the Delhi Municipal Act, 1957, 50% of seats are reserved for female candidates.