Delhi: AQI improves; BS-4 diesel, BS-3 petrol vehicles ban lifted

Vehicles that are part of emergency services, government and election duty were not brought under the ban

As Delhi's air quality index (AQI) has slightly improved, authorities in the national capital have reportedly decided to lift the ban on BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles from Monday. To recall, the ban was announced on November 4, days after Diwali, by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) after the national capital's AQI badly deteriorated and remained enforced till Sunday.

Context Why does this story matter?

Over the last few weeks, the air quality in Delhi turned hazardous after Diwali and amid the stubble-burning season, forcing authorities to implement the ban on the aforementioned vehicles. Among Indian cities, Delhi has the highest number of registered vehicles that have been contributing to its pollution. Moreover, during the winter season, Delhi's air quality plummets to dangerous levels almost every year.

Directions No official statement on lifting of ban; confusion persists

Earlier in November, implementing the said ban, authorities stated it "will remain enforced till November 13 or downward revision in GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) stage, whichever is earlier." So, it has been perceived that the ban has ended. However, an official told Hindustan Times the further course of the ban will be decided after a "review meeting," which is yet to be held.

Details Emergency vehicles do not come under the ban

Delhi's Transport Department in its previous order had said that BS-3 petrol and BS-4 diesel vehicles (four-wheelers) were restricted to ply within the jurisdiction of the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi. The ban didn't consider the age of the vehicles but only the emission stages. However, vehicles part of emergency services, the government, and election duty were not under the ban's purview.

Information Traffic department came down heavily on violators

Following the restriction order on November 4, Delhi's traffic department came down heavily on the people found commuting using the banned vehicles within the NCT jurisdiction. As per Hindustan Times, till Friday, the department had issued over 5,800 challans to such violators.

Air Pollution Delhi recorded 'severe' AQI the day ban was implemented

On November 4, Delhi recorded the worst AQI of the season at 472 in the "severe" category, while the neighboring Noida and Gurgugram recorded AQIs of 562 and 539, as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI on Monday morning was 309 (very poor); Noida recorded 344 (very poor) and Gurugram reported 290 (poor), per SAFAR data.