Delhi

Delhi: Men trespass on Miranda House during Diwali fest, booked

Delhi: Men trespass on Miranda House during Diwali fest, booked

Written by Prateek Talukdar Oct 17, 2022, 04:10 pm 2 min read

Miranda House students have alleged that the trespassers engaged in sexist sloganeering

The Delhi Police on Monday filed an FIR against "unidentified students" after scores of men allegedly trespassed on the campus of Delhi University's (DU) top-ranked women-only college Miranda House on Friday. The college was hosting a Diwali fest on its campus, open only to women students, when the men jumped over the institute's boundary walls and a closed gate to get inside, bypassing security.

Context Why does this story matter?

In a similar incident in February 2020, several men had barged into Gargi College—Delhi University's another women-only institute—during a college festival and allegedly molested students.

Ten people were arrested in the case, and testimonies of over 600 students were recorded.

Students had alleged that the trespassers were part of a pro-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) rally passing from outside the college, reported India Today.

Twitter Post Women students voiced concerns about their safe spaces

More visuals of men jumping over the gates to harass women inside Miranda House. pic.twitter.com/wBdIO60ldS — Sobhana (@sobhana__) October 15, 2022

Information DU Proctor's office files case, college to complain separately

The Delhi Police took suo moto cognizance of the matter, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. The DU Proctor's office has filed a complaint, and Miranda House will lodge a separate FIR after reviewing CCTV footage, said college principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda. The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the police and the college administration regarding the incident.

Twitter Post DCW seeks report from college administration, police

दिल्ली के सबसे विख्यात कॉलेज में से एक मिरांडा हाउस में चल रहे दिवाली मेले में लड़के दीवार फाँदकर ज़बरदस्ती घुस रहे हैं। लड़कियों ने छेड़छाड़ और शोषण के गंभीर आरोप लगाए हैं। हम दिल्ली पुलिस और कॉलेज प्रशासन को नोटिस भेज रहे हैं। कैसे ये गुंडागर्दी हुई? क्या सुरक्षा प्रबंध किए? pic.twitter.com/OEdn2bkI0y — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 17, 2022

Details Sexist slogans and indecent behavior, says Women's Development Cell

Miranda House students have alleged that the trespassers engaged in sexist sloganeering such as, "Ramjas ka naara hai, Miranda House humara hai," which translates to "The slogan or motto of Ramjas College is to lay claim on Miranda House." Meanwhile, the Women's Development Cell of Miranda House said the men acted aggressively and entered restricted areas like classrooms and defied requests to behave themselves.

Twitter Post Here is a video of trespassers' alleged sexist sloganeering