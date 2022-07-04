Delhi

Delhi: Man attacks neighbors, their pet dog with iron rod

In a gruesome incident of cruelty, a morning walker infuriated with a dog used an iron rod to deliver a terrible blow on the animal’s head.

In a horrific incident of animal cruelty and assault, a man in Delhi's Paschim Vihar attacked three individuals with an iron rod after his neighbor's dog barked at him, according to the police. The dog reportedly bit the man after he picked up and threw away the dog by its tail. The video of the incident went viral on Monday.

Case The owner fought to save his pet

According to reports, a pet dog belonging to a Paschim Vihar resident began barking at a person named Dharamvir Dahiya as he was crossing the street early in the morning. The man is later seen hitting the dog with an iron rod, in the CCTV footage. Rakshit, the dog's owner, arrived to save his pet, reportedly leading to a fight between the two men.

Details Dahiya attacked three people, including a 53-year old man

Dahiya then reportedly used the iron rod to beat Rakshit as well as a woman from his family. When his other neighbor, a 53-year-old man, attempted to intervene, the assailant attacked him as well. According to Delhi Police, all of the injured people were taken to a hospital for check up, and Dahiya is currently receiving treatment for the dog bite.

Twitter Post Watch the horrifying video:

Police Police registers case

A complaint has been filed at the Paschim Vihar East Police Station under several provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act based on the statement provided by Rakshit, the owner of the dog. As per the Delhi Police, the case is currently under investigation and the allegations are being verified.