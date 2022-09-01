Delhi

Delhi's old liquor policy comes back today with big changes

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Sep 01, 2022

Delhi's Excise department has tasked the corporations to make available top quality liquor brands to consumers.

The Delhi government has reinstated the old policy of retail liquor sales in the capital city on Thursday. The decision follows a major uproar over the state's new liquor excise policy. There will no longer be any private retail liquor sellers in the city since they have been replaced with government vends. Here's how the liquor sale business changes from today onwards.

Why does this story matter?

The Delhi excise policy has been a source of conflict between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government.

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena wrote to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), requesting an investigation into the AAP administration's liquor policy, which was approved last year.

As a result, the policy was stopped but given a month's extension.

Delhi will have no private liquor vend now

According to reports, the four corporations of the Delhi government, DTTDC, DSIIDC, DCCWS, and DSSC, have been tasked to establish 500 liquor vends from Thursday. By the end of the year, these corporations will open at least 700 liquor vends, reports claim. There will be no private vends, and customers would only be allowed to purchase alcohol at government corporation-run outlets, reports added.

Rebate offers no more be accessible

According to officials quoted by India Today, different offers formerly granted under the excise policy 2021-22, such as 'buy one, get one free,' would no longer be accessible now. Also, the six private liquor stores at the domestic terminal of Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport will be closed on Thursday. However, liquor will be available in airport duty-free shops.

Government stores will offer over a thousand top quality brands

The AAP government has mandated that the reintroduction of the former excise policy have no effect on customer experience. The four government firms will operate premium and low-cost vends that will serve clientele from various socio-economic levels. According to reports, the government-run vends would offer over 1,000 liquor brands, both domestic and international. And more brands will be registered in the coming days.

Transition would be tough: DG CIABC

Director General of the Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) Vinod Giri said that the early days of transition to the old excise regime would be difficult despite the best efforts by officials and the industry. He stated that store stocks are already running low and certain popular brands particularly imported ones may be missing from shelves lack of registration.

Dedicated mobile app to find liquor stores

The Excise Department has launched the mobile app "mAbkaridelhi" in the interim. On September 1, it will go online and provide users with details about the locations and hours of liquor outlets in their community. The mobile app is available for download from the Google Play Store and the Apple Store and is available in Hindi and English.

Strict monitoring mechanisms at various stages

According to India Today, the Delhi administration has also put in place a tight monitoring structure. Apart from the Excise Intelligence Bureau, a number of sub-divisional teams will be in charge, each supervised by a sub-divisional magistrate. They will prevent the selling of fake alcohol in any form, cross-border smuggling, alcohol hoarding, panic purchasing, and illegal price discounts on liquor.