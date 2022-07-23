India

Woman gang-raped at New Delhi railway station; 4 employees arrested

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 23, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

The gang-rape, police said, took place inside a train lighting hut on the platform late on Thursday night.

According to police, four railway workers have been arrested in relation to the gang-rape of a 30-year-old lady on a platform at the New Delhi railway station. All four of the suspects, as per the police, are Indian Railways' electrical department employees. As per authorities, the gang-rape occurred late on Thursday night within a train lighting shack on the platform.

NDLS Two accused raped the victim while the others stood vigil

The accused are Satish Kumar (35), Vinod Kumar (38), Mangal Chand (33), and Jagdish Chand (37). While the two accused raped the victim, the others stood vigil outside the hut. The victim called the police station at 3.27 am, as per DCP Railway Harendra Singh, and reported the occurrence. Police rescued her right away after rushing to the station.

Background The women was looking for a job after her divorce

According to the woman, she resides in Haryana's Faridabad. About two years ago, she and her husband divorced, and since then, she has been hunting for a job. The woman informed police that she had met Satish, one of the offenders, through a mutual friend and that he had promised to find her a job in the railways.

Details More details regarding the incident

Satish contacted her on Thursday and invited her to his son's birthday celebration at their new house. The woman met Satish at the Kirti Nagar metro station around 10.30 pm. Satish then reportedly drove her to the New Delhi railway station, where she met the three other accused. She stated that after that, she was gang-raped inside the train lighting hut on the platform.

Information Court sends accused to judicial custody

Consequently, the Delhi police arrested the four perpetrators and lodged a complaint within two hours of the woman's distress call. According to the railways, the accused were brought before a local court, which ordered to put them to 14-day judicial custody.