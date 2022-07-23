India

Smriti Irani's Goa restaurant receives notice over illegal liquor license

Written by Abhishek Hari Jul 23, 2022, 02:10 pm 3 min read

The Goa excise commissioner has issued a show-cause notice to the restaurant owned by Zoish Irani, daughter of Smriti Irani, for allegedly having an unlawful bar license.

A posh Goa eatery, operated by Union minister Smriti Irani's daughter, Zoish, has made headlines for its contentious process of renewing a liquor license in the name of a long-deceased individual. Based on a complaint made by lawyer Aires Rodrigues, who alleged that "fraudulent and fabricated documents were produced" to get the license, Goa's excise commissioner issued a show cause notice on July 21.

Context Why does this story matter?

Smriti Irani is considered one of the most important leaders in the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and a critique of Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, whom she defeated in the latter's stronghold of Amethi in the 2019 election.

She has also attacked the Congress party specifically over several past corruption allegations.

The current complaint over acquiring an illegal license, therefore, questions her credibility.

Case What does the show cause notice say?

Narayan M Gad, Goa's excise commissioner, sent a show-cause notice to Zoish Irani's 'Silly Souls Cafe and Bar', located in North Goa's Assagao. "The license was renewed last month, despite the license holder having passed away on May 17, 2021," the show cause notice reportedly stated. According to The Wire, a hearing over the case has been scheduled for July 29.

Fact Renewal licence applied in the name of a deceased person

It was observed that Anthony Dgama applied for the renewal of his license on June 22, 2022, despite having passed away in May of the previous year. The application was signed on behalf of the licensee with a promise to "please renew this license for the years 2022-23 and will transfer the said license within six months," the excise department reportedly stated.

RTI Rodrigues obtained the documents through an RTI application

Rodrigues was able to obtain the documents by filing an RTI request. He reportedly stated that he wants "a thorough inquiry into this mega fraud orchestrated by the Union minister's family in conjunction with excise officials and the local Assagao panchayat." Notably, all excise applications were submitted in the name of Anthony Dgama, whose Aadhaar card displays him as a resident of Mumbai.

Allegation The excise agency twisted rules for Irani's restaurant: Lawyer

According to the advocate, under Goa excise rules, a bar license can only be awarded to an established restaurant. The excise agency twisted the rules in the instance of Silly Souls Cafe and Bar, giving the proprietors a permit for foreign, domestic and another for Indian-made overseas liquors in February 2021, well before the luxury shop even had a restaurant license to operate.

Fact Dgama's death ceritifcate has been found at Mumbai's municipal corporation

The lawyer, who dug into the issue for months after receiving a tip, also found Dgama's death certificate at the Municipal Corporation of Mumbai. He now questions whether such a person was ever associated with the expansive 1,200 sq meter land in Bhouta Vaddo, Assagao that encompasses the Irani's daughter's fine dining establishment, Silly Souls, who reportedly hopes to make it Goa's "food destination."