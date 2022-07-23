India

Hackers to smoke out Aadhaar bugs, detect security loopholes

Written by Priyali Dhingra Jul 23, 2022, 12:30 pm 2 min read

In a special 'bug bounty program', ethical hackers will work with UIDAI to gauge vulnerabilities in data security.

The Government of India will now be taking help from 20 hackers to smoke out bugs in Aadhaar security systems. In a special 'bug bounty program', ethical hackers will work with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to gauge vulnerabilities in data security. They will scrutinize the system that guards the data of 1.32 billion Indians, UIDAI said in a July 13 release.

Terms Hackers to examine loopholes, make systems secure

As per the release, 20 individual hackers or groups will be studying the UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR). The largest database in the world, the CIDR stores the information of 1.32 billion Indians. The hackers applying for this program must be listed in the top 100 bug bounty leader boards or should have worked with reputed companies such as Microsoft, Apple, Google, etc.

Conditions Hackers must sign a non-disclosure agreement

The UIDAI is looking to appoint candidates active in the bug bounty community, who will have to sign a non-disclosure agreement with UIDAI, a News18 report says. The ethical hackers should also have a valid Aadhaar number and must be Indian citizens. "Candidate should not represent an organization and must participate in their individual capacity," the UIDAI order reads.

Security A unique step to strengthen security systems

A first of its kind, the program aims to secure Aadhaar data in the CIDR, which has been leaked multiple times in the last few years. The UIDAI order does not clarify if the hackers will be remunerated for the project but clarifies that their credentials will be verified. Current or former UIDAI employees of seven years cannot apply for the position.

Privacy Aadhaar data leaks worrying

Last month, the Aadhaar details of 11 crore Indian farmers were exposed on an out-of-date PM Kisan website. A data expert reported that data can easily be accessed by any hacker with a single script due to lack of authorization on the portal. Another security lapse by the Jharkhand government exposed the Aadhaar numbers of thousands of workers, including those working at Indane.