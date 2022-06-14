Lifestyle

Recipe of the day: Kathal biryani

This Kathal biryani is healthy, tasty and wholesome. (Photo credit: Pixabay)

Biryani is probably the most loved delicacy in India, especially among non-vegetarians. There are several vegetarian versions as well, and one such is jackfruit or kathal biryani. Kathal biryani not only tastes amazing but is also healthy and nutritious. The biryani gets its flavors from the Deccan cuisine of the Nizams and the spicy Andhra cuisine. Here's the recipe.

Ingredients Here are the ingredients

One and a half cups of basmati rice. One single strand of mace, green cardamoms, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves, and salt. 300-350 grams of raw jackfruit, one cup of full-fat curd, turmeric, red chili powder, a small piece of stone flower, caraway seeds, onions, tomato, chopped coriander leaves, and mint leaves. Ginger-garlic-green chili paste, ghee, two pinches of saffron, milk, and rose water.

Step 1 How to prepare the rice

Take 1.5 cups of basmati rice and rinse the rice well under running water until the starch washes off. Soak the rice in water for at least 30 minutes. Drain the rice and add it to four cups of boiling water. Add mace, cinnamon, cloves, bay leaves, cardamom, and salt, and cook the rice. Drain the rice, cover it and keep it aside.

Step 2 Chop the jackfuits and saute the masalas

Chop the jackfruits, remove the seeds and rinse them in water. Saute mace, stone flower, caraway seeds, cloves, cinnamon, and cardamom in ghee. Add sliced onions and saute. Add ginger, garlic and green chili paste, tomatoes, coriander, and mint leaves and saute for one-two minute. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, and chopped jackfruits and saute for seven-eight minutes.

Step 3 Prepare the jackfruit curry

After sauteeing the jackfruit in the prepared masala, add beaten yogurt and stir well. Add water and stir again. Next, add salt as per taste and cover the pot with a lid. Let the gravy simmer for some time until the jackfruit is tender and cooked well. Add more water if the gravy dries up while cooking. Soak saffron in milk and keep aside.

Step 4 Assemble the biryani and cook

Add fried onions on top of the prepared jackfruit gravy. Next, add the rice. Sprinkle some saffron threads along with the saffron-infused milk, and rose water on the rice. Add some drops of ghee. Place the biryani-filled pot on a pre-heated tawa. Cover with the lid tightly and dum cook for 25-30 minutes. Let it rest for seven-eight minutes. Enjoy!