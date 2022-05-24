Lifestyle

5 stuffed vegetable recipes that you are going to love

5 stuffed vegetable recipes that you are going to love

Written by Sneha Das May 24, 2022, 02:35 pm 2 min read

These tasty stuffed vegetable recipes are sure to make you salivate. (Photo credit: Flickr)

If you are bored of vegetables cooked in the usual traditional way, then try some stuffed vegetables to give a refreshing touch to your food palate. Stuffed vegetables are veggies that are hollowed out and filled with flavorful ingredients and spices and then grilled or baked to perfection. This way, you can offer nutrient-rich veggies to even children. Here are five stuffed vegetable recipes.

#1 Stuffed tomatoes

Stuffed tomatoes are best enjoyed with some butter naan. Cut and scoop out the inside of the tomatoes. Saute green beans, cluster beans, black beans, kidney beans, onions, basil, black olives, oregano, and corn kernels, in olive oil. Add lemon juice, salt, and pepper, and mix. Place the filling inside the tomatoes, and garnish with grated mozzarella cheese. Bake for 10 minutes and serve.

#2 Stuffed capsicum

Cut the top of the capsicums and remove the inside of it. Saute mustard seeds, cabbage, carrots, turmeric powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, and salt in some oil. Steam for five minutes. Stuff the capsicum with the mixture and fry them in little oil. Cover and let the capsicums simmer for 10-12 minutes until tender. Garnish with carrots and cabbage and serve hot.

#3 Bharwa bhindi or stuffed ladyfinger

Slit each ladyfinger lengthwise without cutting through the whole length. Mix coriander powder, desiccated coconut powder, amchur powder, garam masala, turmeric powder, red chili powder, and salt, with some oil. Stuff the bhindis with the masala and toss the bhindis in a pan for 15 minutes until tender. Garnish with coriander and some lemon juice and serve hot with paratha or roti.

#4 Stuffed eggplant

A classic and all-time favorite recipe, stuffed eggplant is completely vegan and can be enjoyed with some rice. Mix together ground coriander, chili powder, dried coconut, ground cumin, salt, tamarind paste, and garlic. Stuff partially slit baby eggplants with this mixture. Keep aside. Saute mustard seeds, curry leaves, and dry red chilies. Add eggplants and gently stir. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve hot.

#5 Stuffed jalapenos

Mix together cream cheese, roasted cumin powder, cilantro, garam masala, and salt. Stuff the slit jalapeno peppers with the mixture, sprinkle some bread crumbs over the cheese, and seal the pepper sides. Dip the jalapenos in bread crumbs. Saute onions, bell pepper, and salt in some oil. Add the stuffed jalapenos and cook them until they get caramelized from all sides. Serve hot.