5 Spanish dishes that are loved across the world

Written by Sneha Das May 23, 2022

Spanish cuisine reflects Spain's rich culture.

Spanish cuisine makes the most of local produce and uses a wide variety of seafood and is extremely flavorful and unique in taste. Food is an integral part of Spanish society as it shapes the family network and togetherness. Spanish cuisine uses a lot of fresh herbs including parsley, thyme, rosemary, and oregano. Here are five classic Spanish dishes.

#1 Gazpacho

A popular dish to savor in the summers, gazpacho is a silky-smooth and chilled tomato-based Andalusian soup that is quite popular in Spain. The dish is traditionally prepared using ripe tomatoes, garlic, olive oil, peppers, cucumber, and bread. All the ingredients are blended and then chilled and poured into bowls or glasses. Packed with vitamins, this low-calorie dish is usually served as an appetizer.

#2 Tortilla Española

Also known as a Spanish omelet, tortilla española is quite popular around the world and is an essential part of Spanish cuisine. The omelet is usually prepared with eggs, potatoes, olive oil, and onions and is served as a tapas treat or snack in Spain. You can also add chorizo, ham, spinach, and courgettes if you want to make it more delicious and wholesome.

#3 Paella

Known as the national dish of Spain, Paella is saffron and rosemary-flavored rice preparation that is cooked with lots of colorful vegetables, seafood, and meat. The dish originated in the Spanish region of Valencia and the Valencians consider the dish as one of their identifying symbols. Mixed meat paella, and Paella de Marisco (seafood paella) are the popular Spanish paellas you can try.

#4 Croquetas

One of the most popular Tapas food in Spain, croquetas are basically fried breadcrumbs and leftover food that are blended with potatoes and bechamel sauce. The authentic croquetas are crispy and use different Iberian flavors like jamon (cured ham), morcilla (local black sausage), bacalao (codfish), queso (creamy cheese), or queso de Cabrales (Spanish blue cheese). The original dish aims to avoid food wastage.

#5 Turron

Turron is a traditional dessert in Spain that is popularly served during Christmas time. It is basically a sweet and nutty Spanish almond nougat that is prepared using almonds, honey, egg whites, and sugar. There are two kinds of turron--Turron de Alicante which is crispy and brittle in texture and Turron de Jijona which is gooey and chewy in texture.