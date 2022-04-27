Lifestyle

5 delicious sauces to make at home

5 delicious sauces to make at home

Written by Sneha Das Apr 27, 2022, 05:56 pm 2 min read

Sauces can make a dish even more flavorful and delicious.

It doesn't matter if you love sauces or not, some dishes are simply incomplete and lack punch without some flavorful sauce. Sauces can add a zing and flavor to a bland dish. Instead of buying expensive sauces from the market, you can easily make your favorite sauce in the comfort of your home. Here are five sauces you can make at home.

#1 Green chili sauce

Saute garlic, ginger, green chili, and salt in some oil. Add water and cook for 10 minutes. Let it cool and blend this mixture with vinegar. Saute the prepared chili paste with a pinch of asafoetida in some oil. Add cumin powder, sugar, and coriander powder and mix well. Let it cool and enjoy your green chili sauce with sandwiches, and other savory snacks.

#2 Caramel sauce

This rich and luscious caramel sauce can be drizzled on ice creams, puddings, and pancakes or can be enjoyed as a dip. Add sugar and water to a pan and stir well until sugar melts and turns golden brown. Add pieces of butter and mix well. Turn off the gas, add cream, vanilla, and salt and whisk well. Cool for 10 minutes and enjoy.

#3 Hot sauce

Made with red hot chili peppers, this homemade hot sauce is spicy and tastes amazing. Blend together chili peppers, garlic cloves, and salt until chunky in texture. Transfer to a container, cover with a cheesecloth and let it sit for 24-48 hours. Add apple cider vinegar and set for five-seven days. Then, blend the mixture and puree until smooth. Strain it and it's done.

#4 Tomato sauce

Tomato sauce is the most loved and classic condiment that you can drizzle on pasta, pizzas, and other snacks. Saute chopped onion, celery, parsley, and carrot in olive oil for 15-20 minutes. Add minced garlic, fresh tomatoes, tomato paste, salt, basil, and pepper, and cook for 15 minutes until thick. Puree the mixture in a blender for a smooth consistency and it's ready.

#5 Mustard sauce

Infused with a pungent flavor, mustard sauce can be used as a dip or you can spread some on sandwiches or salads for added taste. Grind together black and yellow mustard seeds, vinegar, whole dry Kashmiri red chilies, and garlic into a smooth paste. Add sugar, salt, and some more vinegar, and blend again to get a sauce-like consistency. Preserve in a dry bottle.