Karnataka: Police arrest 8 students after kissing video goes viral

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Jul 22, 2022, 08:08 pm 2 min read

Three distinct complaints have been filed against eight students under various provisions of the POCSO Act and the IT Act. (Representation Image)

A viral kissing video featuring two college students has landed eight other students in trouble in Karnataka's Mangaluru district. The eight teens belonging to St Aloysius College have been taken into custody and have been produced before a juvenile justice court. As per reports, the video was actually filmed six months ago but was uploaded recently.

Complaint What did the complaint say?

The girl in the video filed a police report alleging sexual assault, and the boys were arrested. The footage was purportedly shot in an apartment near Mangaluru's Light House Hill Road. According to police, the girl knew the boys in the flat and had a physical interaction with one of them, which was captured on video. Other boys afterward blackmailed her with the video.

Incident Details about the six-month-old incident

The 17-year-old teenager who posted the footage on social media is among the accused youths. According to reports, the students met in February in an apartment. The kiss was supposedly part of a game of "truth or dare." The video showed a boy and a girl kissing while their other students probably their buddies cheered them on.

Information What did the Police says?

Police said the investigations indicated that all eight guys sexually assaulted the two girls many times, as evidenced by video recordings recorded during the gathering. According to them, the college administration was aware of the occurrence but did not report it to them.

Charges Police invoked POSCO Act and IT Act in the case

The City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar stated that the investigation will be completed in its entirety. He said the college administration should maintain a close eye on students' activities and report any suspicious activity to the authorities, he added. Meanwhile, three distinct complaints have been filed against eight students under various provisions of the POCSO Act and the IT Act.