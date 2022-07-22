India

Man carries parents for 'Kanwar Yatra,' internet is all praises

Jul 22, 2022

The Kanwar Yatra began on July 14 and will continue till July 26.

The annual Kanwar Yatra is observed in the month of Sawan to worship Lord Shiva. Beginning on July 14 it will end on July 26. Thousands of devotees travel to Hindu pilgrimage sites during this period to fetch the holy waters of the Ganges. Recently, a viral video showed a man carrying his elderly parents on his shoulders during the yatra.

Video The video was shared by an IPS officer on Twitter

The video was tweeted by IPS officer Ashok Kumar. "Nowadays old parents are despised, they are thrown out of the house or not allowed to live with their children...Whereas today the opposite view was seen. There is also a Shravan Kumar among lakhs of Shiva devotees who has come on a Kanwar yatra with his elderly parents in a palanquin. My respects!" he wrote.

Twitter Post Here is the video shared by Kumar on Twitter

जहां आजकल बूढ़े मां-बाप का तिरस्कार होता है, उन्हें घर से निकाल दिया जाता है या अपने साथ रहने नहीं दिया जाता.. वहीं आज इसका विपरीत दृश्य देखने को मिला..



लाखों शिवभक्तों के बीच एक श्रवण कुमार भी है जो पालकी में अपने बुज़ुर्ग माता-पिता को लेकर कांवड़ यात्रा पर आया है..



मेरा नमन! pic.twitter.com/phG1h3pfg1 — Ashok Kumar IPS (@AshokKumar_IPS) July 19, 2022

Legendary reference The man was compared to Ramayana's Shravan Kumar

As soon as the video was shared, a lot of reactions came pouring in from netizens who showered their love on the devotee of Lord Shiva. Many people compared the man to Ramayana's Shravan Kumar who was known for his immense devotion to his parents. "Huge respects to Shravan Kumar, true namesake. May all parents get such a worthy son," one user wrote.

"Wow, it's great to see that in today's time there are happy, wealthy, fortunate parents who have got such a son. Because most of the unlucky parents are seen in the society, who are blessed with only unworthy sons," one user commented. "May Lord Shiva accepts all his prayers and his parents live a long n healthy life along with my mother," another wrote.

Pilgrims Facts about 'kanwar yatra' for the uninitiated

The people who participate in the yatra are usually called kanwariyas. Kanwariyas observe a fast during the time they carry their kanwars and walk barefoot to pilgrimage sites like Gaumukh, Gangotri, and Haridwar in Uttarakhand and Sultanaganj in Bihar. Security has been strengthened in Delhi this year for the yatra. The pilgrims are expected to rise in number after July 21.