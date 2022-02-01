India

India nominates Karnataka's Hoysala Temples for 2022-2023 World Heritage List

Written by Saptak Datta Feb 01, 2022, 04:50 pm 3 min read

The Hoysala Temples of Halebid, Belur and Somnathapura in Karnataka have been selected as India's nomination for 2022-2023 World Heritage List, said the Union Culture Ministry on Monday. The proposal of the Hoysala Temples was formally presented to UNESCO Director of World Heritage, Lazare Eloundou, by India's Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Vishal V Sharma. Since 2014, the temples have been on UNESCO's Tentative List.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 'Hoysala Sacred Ensembles' are a testimony to India's rich historical and cultural history.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has designated these three temples as protected monuments and it will be responsible for their restoration and upkeep.

The state government will ensure that state-protected monuments surrounding these three sites are preserved since they contribute to the aesthetic integrity of the area.

Quote 'Proud to nominate Hoysalas for UNESCO's World Heritage List'

"India is proud to nominate The Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas for UNESCO's World Heritage List! Art historians recognize the exceptional sculptural artistry of the ensembles to be among the masterpieces of Asian art," tweeted Sharma.

Information Site to be reviewed later this year

After the submission of the report, it will be technically reviewed. The site review will take place in September/October 2022, and the dossier will be considered in July/August 2023. "This is a great moment for India to see the Sacred Ensembles of the Hoysalas temples being submitted for inscription in the World Heritage List," said G Kishan Reddy, the Union Minister of Culture.

Quote Modi govt committed to both 'vikas' and 'virasat': Minister

"The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to both 'vikas' and 'virasat' (heritage)," said Reddy. "Our efforts in protecting our heritage is evident from the work the government has been putting in inscribing both our tangible and intangible heritage and also repatriating the cultural heritage that was stolen or taken away from India," he added.

Information History of the Hoysala temples

The Hoysala sacred ensembles were built in the 12th-13th centuries. The architects took advantage of their extensive understanding of temple architecture in many parts of India. The Hoysala temples have a core Darvidian morphology, they also exhibit substantial influences from Bhumija style, popular in Central India, the Nagara traditions of northern/western India, and the Karntata Dravida forms, popular with the Kalyani Chalukyas.

Information Other World Heritage sites in India

There are 40 World Heritage sites in India. Below is a list of few such sites: Cultural- Agra Fort, Ajanta Caves, Ellora Caves, Konark Sun temple, Fatehpur Sikhri, Rock shelters of Bhimbetka, Buddhist monuments at Sanchi, Taj Mahal, Elephanta Caves. Natural )- Kaziranga National Park, Keoladeo National Park, Western Ghats, Sundarbans National Park. Mixed - Khangchendzonga National Park.