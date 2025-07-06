Will Ranveer's 'Dhurandhar' clash with Prabhas's 'Raja Saab'?

Ranveer Singh 's upcoming film Dhurandhar is reportedly set for a December 5, 2025 release. The news was confirmed by a source who told Bollywood Hungama that the decision was made after discussions with all stakeholders, including Singh and director Aditya Dhar . The teaser for Dhurandhar will be released on Sunday afternoon to coincide with Singh's birthday celebrations.

Decision December 5 will be the appropriate release date: Source A source told the portal, "The makers are of the opinion that it would be an ideal time to bring out the film. A meeting was held with all the stakeholders, including Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar. They all agreed that December 5 will be the appropriate release date." "The teaser, which will drop [today] will mention that the film will be storming in cinemas on the first Friday of December."

Box office showdown 'The Raja Saab' and another untitled Vishal Bhardwaj's film The release of Dhurandhar on December 5 will put it in direct competition with Prabhas's The Raja Saab, which also stars Sanjay Dutt. While Dhurandhar is said to be based on real-life events from the early life of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, The Raja Saab is a multi-lingual horror comedy. Another film is also set for release on the same day—Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled next featuring Shahid Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar, and Randeep Hooda.