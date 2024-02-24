'Crakk' premiered on Friday

Feb 24, 2024

What's the story Aditya Datt's Crakk - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa! premiered on Friday, clashing with Yami Gautam Dhar's Article 370. Due to Cinema Lovers Day, tickets were available for as low as Rs. 99, which helped the extreme sports action film get into the groove and take a decent opening of Rs. 4 crore (early estimates). It stars Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal, Nora Fatehi, and Amy Jackson.

This is what happens in 'Crakk'

Crakk is about Siddhu (Jammwal), a Mumbaikar who wants to compete in a deadly, extreme task-based game in Poland called "Maidaan," run by Dev (Rampal). Dev receives sadistic pleasure when people die violent deaths during these games and, for some reason, is also working toward a nuclear bomb to make his separate country. Jackson plays a police officer, while Fatehi plays Siddhu's girlfriend, Alia.

Looking at 'Crakk' in numbers

Per trade tracker Sacnilk, Crakk witnessed an overall 29.69% Hindi occupancy on Friday, with the maximum turnout recorded during the night shows (57.02%), followed by the evening shows (20.82%). Cities such as Mumbai﻿, Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Jaipur saw over higher overall occupancies. Crakk will now need to perform consistently on Saturday and Sunday to turn the tide in its favor.

Here's what Jammwal said about the film

Speaking about his vision, Jammwal, who has also produced Crakk, earlier said, "With Crakk, my vision was to deliver the biggest sports action thriller in Indian cinema. I am grateful to an exceptional team that transformed this dream into reality." "The adrenaline-fueled visual spectacle we've created, aims to captivate audiences, leaving them eagerly anticipating more." Read our review of Crakk here.

Know more about director Datt's filmography

Datt, the grandson of lyricist Anand Bakshi, made his feature film directorial debut with Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005). He followed it up with movies like Dil Diya Hai (2006), Good Luck! (2008), and Table No. 21 (2013) and previously directed Jammwal in Commando 3 (2019). Datt earlier shared, "I would love for the audience to see Crakk so that we can make Crakk 2."