What's the story As the season of love is at its peak with Valentine's Day, Bollywood has offered a quirky romantic comedy for the romantics—Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The film marks the charming Shahid Kapoor's return to celluloid after years and the movie has picked up momentum on weekdays. The film received mixed reviews from critics but emerged as a fun watch among viewers.

Marching toward the Rs. 50 crore mark in India

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial earned Rs. 3.85 crore (early estimates) on Tuesday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 34.6 crore in India. The slight rise has been attributed to Valentine's Day eve and the makers are aiming to shift gears on the D-Day. The cast includes Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, and Dimple Kapadia, among others.

