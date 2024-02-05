#VD18 is now titled 'Baby John'

Atlee's #VD18 is now titled 'Baby John'; release date inside

What's the story Atlee has redefined mass cinema in India and has cemented his place in Bollywood with the all-time blockbuster Jawan. Ever since reports were rife that Atlee was set to present a Varun Dhawan starrer, the excitement had been at its peak. Now, after several speculations, the makers have unveiled the title. #VD18 is now titled Baby John and the film is currently in production.

Cast and crew of the film

The movie is reportedly the official Hindi remake of Atlee's Tamil hit Theri. The upcoming movie is set to mark Keerthy Suresh's Bollywood debut. The cast includes Wamiqa Gabbi and Jackie Shroff. The project is directed by Atlee's protégé Kalees. The project is bankrolled by Priya Atlee, Murad Khetani, and Jyoti Deshpande. The music is helmed by Thaman S. It releases on May 31.

