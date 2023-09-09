#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Jawan' mints Rs. 100cr+ in India in 2 days

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale September 09, 2023 | 10:58 am 2 min read

'Jawan' has become one of the fastest Indian films to enter Rs. 100 crore club

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has already started to break records at the box office. After becoming the biggest opener in Hindi cinema, it has emerged as one of the fastest films to enter the Rs. 100 crore club in India. Per Sacnilk's report, a day after its pan-India release on Thursday, Jawan minted Rs. 53 crore (nett) domestically on Friday.

Why does this story matter?

Jawan marks the second theatrical release for SRK in 2023, after his blockbuster hit film Pathaan. It is also one of the most-awaited Indian films of the year. Even before its release, the movie began creating a ruckus at the box office with its advance booking figures. It has been receiving immense love from the audience and praise from the critics.

'Jawan' standing at Rs. 127.5 crore in India

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the early estimates of Jawan suggest that it collected Rs. 53 crore on Friday (day two) in India. The Hindi version alone is estimated to have collected Rs. 47 crore, it said. With this, its domestic total now stands at Rs. 127.5 crore. On its opening day, it went on to collect Rs. 74.5 crore on Thursday.

'Earth-shattering opening,' said SS Rajamouli on 'Jawan's business

The film has been earning praise from all quarters. Filmmaker SS Rajamouli earlier applauded Khan on X, saying, "This is the reason why @IamSRK is the Baadshah of the box office. What an earth-shattering opening." Earlier, Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu also congratulated the Jawan team. "Jawan will break [Khan's] own records... how cool is that!! Stuff of the legends," he said.

SRK pens note for fans

Meanwhile, taking to X, Khan posted a message for his fans, thanking them all for showering "love and appreciation" for Jawan. "Party with Jawan in the theaters!! Lots of love and gratitude!" he wrote. Jawan, directed by Atlee, stars Khan in the lead alongside Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and Priyamani. The film also featured Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt in cameo roles.

