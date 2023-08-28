#BoxOfficeCollection: 'Gadar 2's magical spell not ending anytime soon



Written by Aikantik Bag August 28, 2023 | 10:45 am 1 min read

'Gadar 2' box office collection

Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon. The movie is still weaving its box office magic on the weekend and it's steadily marching toward Rs. 500 crore mark in India. The movie received negative reviews from critics but has emerged to become a viewers' favorite. Let's see if it can break Pathaan's box office record!

Aiming for the Rs. 500 crore mark

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, the Anil Sharma directorial earned Rs. 17 crore (early estimates) on Sunday. Overall, it has earned Rs. 456.95 crore in India. Currently, it is pitted against Dream Girl 2 at the box office. The cast includes Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma, among others. The project is backed by Zee Studios. The unprecedented success is a much-needed boost for Bollywood.

