Sunny Deol unveils first-look poster of son Rajveer's debut film

Written by Namrata Ganguly July 24, 2023 | 05:57 pm 2 min read

'Dono': Sunny Deol drops first-look poster of son Rajveer's debut film

Amid promotions of his own upcoming film Gadar 2, actor Sunny Deol unveiled the first-look poster of his son Rajveer Deol's debut Bollywood film, Dono on Monday (July 24). The film also stars actor Poonam Dhillon's daughter Paloma in the lead opposite Rajveer. Deol announced that the teaser of the film will be released on Tuesday (July 25).

'It's the start of a new beginning'

Deol took to social media to share the poster and wrote, "It's the start of a new beginning! #Dono, TEASER OUT TOMORROW! Directed by @avnish.barjatya, Starring #RajveerDeol & @palomadhillon" Dono also marks the debut of Paloma in Bollywood as well as the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya's son, Avnish Barjatya. It is produced under Barjatya's Rajshri Productions celebrating its 75th year this year.

Here's what the 'Dono' first-look poster shows

The first-look poster unveiled by Deol shows Rajveer and Paloma sitting on a beach as they admire a beautiful sunset. Both are facing the sunset and their back toward the camera and Rajveer in a black and white suit looks at Paloma in a red dress as she looks at the sunset. "two strangers... one destination..." reads the tagline of the poster.

Some fans wondered why Rajveer wasn't trying action genre

Deol's fans expressed their excitement for the film, wished them luck, and congratulated Rajveer and Deol on the announcement. "The Deol family is the epitome of action movies. I wonder why Sunny Deol's son hasn't gone with the same," wondered a user while some spoke about "legacy" and called the Deols "angels." Several fans also mentioned that they are waiting eagerly for Gadar 2.

Rajveer's Bollywood debut was announced two years ago

Rajveer's debut was announced back in 2021 by his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, through social media. "Introducing my grandson Rajveer Deol to the world of cinema along with Avnish Barjatya's directorial debut. I humbly request you all to shower the same love and affection on both the kids as you have on me. Good luck and God bless," he wrote.

