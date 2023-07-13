Denied a bank account, acid attack survivor tweets to SRK

Entertainment

Denied a bank account, acid attack survivor tweets to SRK

Written by Divya Raje Bhonsale July 13, 2023 | 04:20 pm 2 min read

Pragya Prasun wrote to Shah Rukh Khan

An acid attack survivor, who wished to open a bank account but was denied due to failed biometric verification, tweeted to Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his Meer Foundation. Seeking the Pathaan actor's help in opening up the account, the woman mentioned how her inability to blink caused trouble with KYC verification. Khan is yet to reply to her tweet.

Why does this story matter?

The Don actor's Meer Foundation, which he started under his father's name, Meer Taj Mohammed Khan, was established in the year 2013. The organization works for the rehabilitation of the victims of acid attacks. Through his organization, the actor has funded many corrective surgeries for the survivors of brutal acid attacks and also meets them at regular intervals.

Survivor narrated her ordeal by tagging Khan

The woman named Pragya Prasun couldn't open a bank account after the KYC machine failed in scanning her complete biometric details. Narrating her ordeal on Twitter, she wrote: "It's my right too to be able to open a bank account." She tagged Khan and his philanthropic foundation while mentioning, "being an acid attack survivor should not prohibit me from living a life with dignity."

Her request for making the world inclusive for acid survivors

Further, Prasun went on to request Khan and his organization to help the world become a better place for the survivors. "It's unjust that I was denied a bank account just because I can't blink for the KYC process. Requesting @iamsrk @MeerFoundation to help me make this world inclusive for all acid attack survivors," she tweeted along with the hashtag "I won't blink."

Prasun highlighted challenges of opening an account

Prasun has also filed an online petition which highlighted the many challenges that an acid attack survivor has to go through when they are denied to have important services like a bank account, due to the limitations of the facial recognition software. With the petition, Prasun drew attention to how survivors shouldn't be denied opening an account under their name.

Khan is yet to reply

Share this timeline