SRK fulfills terminally-ill fan's last wish, wins hearts online

Written by Aikantik Bag May 23, 2023, 02:01 pm 1 min read

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is truly the "King of Hearts." The actor is often known for his humble nature and his raw yet sweet interaction with fans. As we all eagerly wait for Khan's upcoming film Jawan, he is busy winning hearts. Recently, a 60-year-old lady from West Bengal expressed her wish to meet SRK before dying and the actor fulfilled it.

Yes, Khan got on a video call with Shivani Chakraborty, the lady who is battling terminal cancer for some years now. The actor's fan clubs posted glimpses of the conversation, too. Reportedly, Khan spoke to her for 40 minutes and promised to visit her. He even said that he will attend her daughter's marriage and will have a fish meal with her.

