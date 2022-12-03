Entertainment

Apurva Agnihotri-Shilpa Saklani become parents after 18 years of marriage

Written by Divya Bhonsale Dec 03, 2022, 06:22 pm 2 min read

Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani announced the arrival and name of their baby daughter on Saturday

Actor-couple Apurva Agnihotri and Shilpa Saklani have welcomed their baby daughter after nearly two decades of their marriage. The couple took to Instagram on Saturday to announce the arrival of their firstborn after being married for 18 years. The video, shared by Agnihotri on his social media, shows the couple holding their baby, gazing at her with love. Congratulations!

Couple announced their daughter’s name

While sharing the video of their daughter on social media, Agnihotri wrote a long post, announcing the name of their baby daughter. Sharing an adorable note on his firstborn's arrival, Agnihotri wrote, "Shilpa and I wish to introduce our darling daughter ISHAANI KANU AGNIHOTRI." He revealed the name of their daughter and her first glimpse on the occasion of his birthday.

On work front

Agnihotri is most popular for working with Shah Rukh Khan in the 1990 film Pardes. He also went on to act in Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin and popular television series such as Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahi and Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh. Saklani's known for Kya Hadsaa Kya Haqeeqat, Kusum, Nach Baliye Season 1, and Bigg Boss Season 7, among many others.

Fans poured in congratulatory messages

Soon after Agnihotri put up the post, several fans started taking to social media to congratulate the couple. "Such a darling. Welcome to the Agnihotri family darling Ishaani. Lots and lots of love to you," wrote one Instagram user. Another fan of the couple wrote: "My heart is full." Many fans dropped heart emoticons on the post, congratulating the couple.

Agnihotri-Saklani got married in 2004

Agnihotri and Agnihotri tied the knot in the year 2004. They both were also seen participating in Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss in the seventh season. While Saklani shot to fame with Ekta Kapoor's superhit serial Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Agnihotri's claim to fame is Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin, co-starring Mona Singh, as mentioned earlier.