Entertainment

Y+ security for Salman Khan after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Y+ security for Salman Khan after threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 01, 2022, 04:33 pm 3 min read

Salman Khan received death threats back in July

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's security has now been upgraded by two levels by the Maharashtra government and the actor will now get Y+ grade security. This comes in light of the recent threats given to him by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. With this upgraded security, there will be commandos among the 12 armed officers he was given for security earlier.

Context Why does this story matter?

The actor and his father Salim Khan received threats back in July this year, two months after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead near his village in the Mansa district of Punjab.

The threat was issued in the form of a letter, which was placed on a bench in a park where Salim usually goes for his morning walk.

Do you know? What is Y+ security?

The Indian government offers security cover to known personalities against whom threats are issued or for those whose lives are at stake. This is decided after accessing the intelligence agency's information. Accordingly, the Y+ security cover is India's fourth level of security which has an 11-member crew to safeguard the person. This includes two to four NSG commandos and two personal security officers.

Quote What did the threat letter say?

The letter carrying threats to the father and son duo read, "Salim Khan, Salman Khan will face the same fate as of Moose Wala," in Hindi. Along with the threat, two sets of initials were also found on the letter—"GB and LB"—thought to be Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based associate Goldy Brar. However, upon investigation, Bishnoi denied any involvement with the letter.

History Bishnoi is believed to have plotted Salman's murder twice

In the last few months, investigations were conducted in Mumbai, Punjab, and Delhi following the threats and the killing of Moose Wala. And it has been unearthed that Bishnoi and Brar plotted Salman's murder in Mumbai. Accordingly, the duo had planned to kill the actor twice—once outside his Bandra residence during his birthday celebration in 2017 and again in 2018 at his Panvel farmhouse.

Details Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar's securities upgraded too

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given security cover. Kumar and Kher have been given X-category security. This means, three security officers will be protecting them in shifts. According to Mid-Day, the cost of the protection will be covered by the said celebrities. Kher received threats after the release of The Kashmir Files, while Kumar received threats for his nationality.