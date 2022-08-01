Entertainment

Death threat case: Salman Khan acquires gun license, bulletproof vehicle

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 01, 2022, 12:49 pm 2 min read

Actor Salman Khan has acquired a gun license, bulletproof vehicle after death threat.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has obtained a firearm license for self-protection from the Mumbai Police and beefed up his security cover after receiving a death threat last month. A senior IPS officer has confirmed they have issued a gun license to him. In addition to increasing the security arrangements at his Galaxy Apartment residence, he has also reportedly bought a bulletproof vehicle. Read on.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was reportedly involved in issuing the death threat to Khan and his father Salim Khan last month.

Cops also suspect the involvement of Bishnoi's gang in Punjabi singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala's assassination in May.

The letter carried the message "Tumhara Moosewala kar denge (you will end up like Moosewala)."

A sniper was reportedly posted outside Khan's residence to track his movements.

License Khan acquired his gun license after completing 'all formalities'

Khan had applied for the gun license and also met with Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar for the same on July 22. A representative of the actor collected the license, which was handed over after completing the due procedures. "We issued the arms license to the actor after completing all formalities," an IPS officer said in a statement.

Vehicle Khan reportedly bought a bulletproof Land Cruiser

As per reports, a new car has also been added to Khan's fleet. It is said to have bulletproof glass and armor and was apparently spotted at the actor's residence in Mumbai. Sources claim that the vehicle Khan upgraded to is the bulletproof Land Cruiser. While it does not seem to be a new model, it sure would be able to protect the actor.

Information Bishnoi threatened to kill Khan in 2018 as well

To recall, Bishnoi threatened Khan back in 2018 as well when the blackbuck poaching case was being heard against the actor in court. The gangster reportedly belongs to the Bishnoi community, and they consider blackbucks to be sacred animals. Notably, Khan's gun license application was valid under the 2016 Arms Act under the category of persons susceptible to attacks over their wealth and fame.