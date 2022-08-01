Entertainment

Kiara-Kartik's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is now titled 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Kiara-Kartik's 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' is now titled 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 01, 2022, 10:45 am 2 min read

Kiara Advani and Kartik Aaryan will be romancing each other in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha.' (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik)

Kartik Aaryan shared the first glimpse of his upcoming film Satyaprem Ki Katha on his co-star Kiara Advani's 30th birthday on Sunday (July 31). To recall, the makers initially wanted to go ahead with the title Satyanarayan Ki Katha, but have now dropped it after facing backlash for using a Hindu deity's name. The romance drama's release date hasn't been sealed yet. Details inside.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kartik Aaryan is currently riding high on the phenomenal success of the horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and has become one of the most sought-after actors in the industry.

Naturally, makers now expect him to replicate the success streak in his upcoming films, too.

Interestingly, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also starred Advani opposite Aaryan, so their chemistry would also be a highlight of Satyaprem Ki Katha.

Twitter Post Here's the first look shared by Aaryan

Clarification 'We want to avoid hurting sentiments,' said the director

While Aaryan will be essaying the role of SatyaPrem, Advani's character will be called Katha, which explains the film's title. Last July, the film's director, Sameer Vidwans, spoke about their decision to change its name. "We have taken a decision to change the title of our film...to avoid hurting sentiments, even if that's purely unintentional." Reportedly, the film is currently in the pre-production stage.

Information Here's all we know about the film so far

While the makers have kept the plot details under wraps, Aaryan earlier revealed in an interview that the film is a "musical love saga." It will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures. It has been written by Karan Shrikant Sharma, who has previously been a writer on projects such as Karenjit Kaur—The Untold Story of Sunny Leone and Mind the Malhotras.

Upcoming films Where else will we see the lead actors?

Aaryan recently shared the first look of Shehzada, slated to release on February 10. He also finished shooting for Freddy alongside Alaya F. It will be a direct-to-OTT release. Aaryan also has Hansal Mehta's Captain India. On the other hand, Advani will be seen next in Govinda Naam Mera with Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar and Shankar and Ram Charan's next, tentatively titled RC15.

Poll Which Kartik Aaryan film would you like to know more about?