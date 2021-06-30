Over 700 cops likely to be transferred out of Mumbai

The list includes 89 senior police inspectors, 253 inspectors, 375 assistant police inspectors, and 10 sub-inspectors

At least 727 policemen of various ranks from sub-inspector to the senior inspector, who have completed eight years of service in Mumbai, are likely to be shifted to other districts, an official said on Wednesday. The Mumbai Police on Monday issued a notice with a list of such personnel, including 89 senior police inspectors, 253 inspectors, 375 assistant police inspectors, and 10 sub-inspectors.

Details

Officers have been instructed to submit three places of choice

In the notice, Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Rajkumar Vhatkar instructed the listed officers, posted in various units of the city police force, to submit three places of their choice for the new posting. The list will be sent to the Director-General of Police's (DGP) office. "However, all these personnel will not be shifted out of Mumbai at the same time," the official said.

Quote

Some officers can be exempted based on certain grounds

"Not all officers will be shifted in one go, as there can be some extra-ordinary considerations, like medical grounds or an officer nearing retirement. In such cases, the officer concerned can be exempted from transfer after a review by the establishment board," the official said.

Transfer

Notice comes in relation to an old government order

According to The Indian Express, the notice comes in relation to an old government order which states that the particular officer should not be posted in the same unit for more than eight years. Sources said though the order was issued years ago it was never fully implemented, and hence all the listed officers have completed more than eight years in their respective units.

Information

86 police officers were also transferred in March

Notably, in March, after Mumbai Cop Sachin Vaze was arrested in the Antilia bomb scare case, 86 officers of Mumbai Police including 65 from the crime branch were transferred to other units.