Celebrate Shah Rukh Khan's birthday by catching 'DDLJ' in theaters

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 01, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

'DDLJ' was released in 1995 and its popularity refuses to die down

It goes without saying that the birthday of superstar Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) is an important day for the fans of Bollywood. As he celebrates his 57th birthday on Wednesday (November 2), his film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) is set to return to the silver screens. Released in 1995, DDLJ has a cult-like following across the country.

Kajol played the leading lady along with Amrish Puri, Farida Jalal, Parmeet Sethi, Mandira Bedi, and Anupam Kher in important roles.

The film made and broke several records, and some of them remain unbeaten even today.

It became the longest-running Hindi film of all time.

When it was released, DDLJ bagged as many as 10 Filmfare Awards, which was the highest back then.

Announcement Yash Raj Films announced the news officially

The Aditya Chopra directorial will have special screenings in cinema halls and the news was shared by the official social media handle of Yash Raj Films. "Our favorite love story is coming back to the silver screen. Watch Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge on 2nd November, 2022 only in Indian Theaters @pvrcinemas_official @inoxmovies @cinepolisindia @iamsrk @kajol #AdityaChopra," the Twitter post read.

Details Meanwhile, 'Pathaan's teaser will also be released on Wednesday

According to reports, Yash Raj Films will provide a glimpse into the upcoming movie of SRK, Pathaan on Wednesday as his birthday special, too. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan will have SRK playing the role of R&AW agent. The film marks Deepika Padukone's fourth collaboration with Khan after Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Chennai Express. John Abraham will play a pivotal role.

Information Where will we see Khan next?

Pathaan will hit the cinema halls on January 25, 2023. Besides Pathaan, Khan has two more films in the lineup. This includes Atlee's Jawan and Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. Dunki co-starring Taapsee Pannu will hit the theaters on December 22, 2023. Jawan co-stars Nayanthara and it is scheduled for release on June 2 next year. Well, SRK fans are surely in for back-to-back treats!