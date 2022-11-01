Entertainment

'The Virgin Tree': Sanjay Dutt launches debut production's motion poster

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Nov 01, 2022, 12:55 pm 2 min read

First look into Sanjay Dutt's first production venture was unveiled

After establishing his production firm Three Dimension Motion Pictures earlier this year, actor-producer Sanjay Dutt is all set for his maiden production. On Tuesday, the senior actor dropped the motion poster of the upcoming sci-fi horror-comedy titled The Virgin Tree. Apart from producing, Dutt will also be acting in the ensemble drama. The motion poster was dropped to announce the beginning of the shoot.

Joining the ever-increasing list of Bollywood celebrities turning into producers, Dutt launched his banner in February.

Noting his wish to revive "heroism" and "mass" Hindi movies of the 1980s, the 63-year-old announced The Virgin Tree during the launch.

Finally, fans received a look into what's to come.

And with the uber-successful horror-comedy genre, Dutt is aiming to begin his producer journey with a bang!

Backed with cliche spooky music, the nearly one-minute clip takes us through a school/college setup. We find a message on a blackboard in Hindi, reading, "be it life or death, love triumphs all." We finally come across a giant tree right outside the campus which might be the titular flora. A witch-like figure and a sword-carrying heavy-built figure stand near the tree.

Sharing the poster, Dutt wrote, "Love does teach how to turn a blind eye, even to life and death!" The Sidhaant Sachdev directorial will cast young talented actors like Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, and Palak Tiwari alongside Dutt. On the production front, the Dhamaal actor will be joined by Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment banner with Hunar Mukut serving as co-producer.

Love does teach how to turn a blind eye, even to life and death!



Presenting to you the motion poster of my new venture @3DimensionMP_ and @deepakmukut’s @sohamrockstrent's new film #TheवरGINTREE - an exciting sci-fi horror-comedy in the making. #ShootBegins #HorrorComedy #SciFi pic.twitter.com/nyLsdr8TCl — Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) November 1, 2022

Aside from the lead cast, the science fiction venture will feature Aasif Khan and Nick of Be YouNick fame, as well. Sachdev has also co-written the film along with Vankush Arora. No release date has been locked by the makers as of now. But while launching his new production venture in February, Dutt had revealed that his upcoming films will all see theatrical releases.