September watchlist: 6 films releasing in theaters next month

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 28, 2022

These six major movies will release in September.

Where did the year go? We are about to enter September, a cinematically prime month packed with several interesting titles one after the other. Considering 2022 has mostly been lackluster for the box office, barring a few exceptions, it is instrumental for these upcoming films to rake in big bucks. Here are six titles that will see the light of the day next month.

#1 'Gold'

Prithviraj Sukumaran and Nayanthara fronted action comedy Gold will release in Malayalam and Tamil on September 8. The film also happens to be director Alphonse Puthren's first film in seven years. The makers released an intriguing poster back in June, which demonstrated a chaos-like situation. Gold also stars Saiju Kurup, Ajmal Ameer, Roshan Mathew, SV Krishna Shankar, and Chemban Vinod Jose.

#2 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva'

A film that has kept its buzz smoldering despite being blemished by delays, Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva will finally release on September 9. The first part of a planned Atraverse trilogy, the film derives its roots from Hindu mythology and chronicles the eponymous hero's (Ranbir Kapoor) journey. Brahmastra tops the "highly-anticipated" charts, particularly due to its VFX and CGI. Cannot wait? Us neither.

#3 'Dhokha: Round D Corner'

R Madhavan's second release of the year after Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Dhokha: Round D Corner is ready for release on September 23. The suspense drama also features Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar, and Khushalii Kumar and has been helmed by The Big Bull fame Kookie Gulati. The edge-of-the-seat thriller has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma, and Vikrant Sharma (T-Series).

#5 'Ponniyin Selvan I'

Another film ready to be showcased after a long wait is ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam's epic multistarrer Ponniyin Selvan I. Based on its namesake Tamil novel (1955), the film stars Trisha Krishnan, "Chiyaan" Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Karthi, among others. The magnificent period drama will hit theaters on September 30 and will reportedly be available in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

#4 'Chup: Revenge of the Artist'

R Balki's Chup: Revenge of the Artist is slated to be released on September 23. Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sunny Deol, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and Pooja Bhatt, it is "an ode to the sensitive artist Guru Dutt." The slow-burn suspense has been co-written by Raja Sen (Go Goa Gone) and Rishi Virmani (Singh Is Kinng) and produced by Balki and his director-wife Gauri Shinde's Hope Productions.

#6 'Vikram Vedha'

Vikram Vedha is another film that has enjoyed a comfortable spot in the headlines regularly. A remake of its namesake 2017 Tamil film, Vikram Vedha has been directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan as the titular characters. Based on the ancient Indian folklore of Vikram and Betaal, the crime thriller is heading toward a theatrical release on September 30.