Entertainment

Anne Hathaway to star in Harry Styles fan fiction film

Anne Hathaway to star in Harry Styles fan fiction film

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 27, 2022, 10:00 pm 2 min read

Anne Hathaway to lead 'The Idea of You'.

Hollywood actor Anne Hathaway is all set to lead the upcoming film adaptation of the 2017 fan fiction novel The Idea of You written by Robinne Lee. Moreover, fans have theorized that one of the characters from the book is loosely based on the popular singer Harry Styles! The Idea of You will release on Amazon Prime Video. Read on for more details.

Context Why does this story matter?

The book, The Idea of You, is touted to be a "sleeper hit" and has witnessed a growth in its sales every year since its release in June 2017.

It also experienced a 20% increase in its overall sales in the year 2019.

According to the author, the story focuses on the story of a woman who is finding herself after a failed marriage.

Character What role does Hathaway play in the film?

Hathaway will essay the role of a 40-year-old divorced mother, Sophie, whose husband leaves her for a younger woman. He also cancels the Coachella trip that he was supposed to go on with their 15-year-old daughter. Sophie then decides to take her daughter to the music event, where she meets the dreamy 24-year-old Hayes Campbell, who is the lead singer of a popular band.

About Book about Sophie 'reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself'

Despite the connection to Styles, Lee clarified she wanted readers to focus on the woman. "This was never supposed to be a book about Harry Styles," Lee earlier told Vogue. "It was supposed to be a story about a woman approaching 40... reclaiming her sexuality and rediscovering herself, just at the point that society traditionally writes women off as desirable and viable and whole."

Explainer Author explained how she came up with the book's storyline

In another interview, Lee explained how she came up with the story's narrative when she was surfing music videos on YouTube and came across Styles's face, which she called "aesthetically perfect," adding, "It was like...art." She discovered that Styles "often dated older women," and that's how the "seed was planted." The film is produced by Lee alongside Hathaway and director Michael Showalter, among others.