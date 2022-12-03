Entertainment

Who is Liver King? Famous TikToker admits using steroids

Who is Liver King? Famous TikToker admits using steroids

Written by Divya Bhonsale Edited by Shreya Mukherjee Dec 03, 2022, 04:15 pm 2 min read

All you need to know about social media influencer Liver King

Social media influencer Liver King, popular for eating raw meat including liver and bone marrow, is in the headlines again. King, whose real name is Brian Johnson, admitted to using steroids. Early this week, he put up a video talking about steroids, denying their use. However, he has now come clean, admitting its use. Here is everything you need to know about Liver King.

Why does this story matter?

A social media influencer, particularly popular on TikTok, King rose to renown to popularize eating raw meat and other primal habits for achieving a "healthy and happy" life.

He has over five million followers who follow him for his diet, fitness, and lifestyle. On Instagram alone, he has over 1.7M followers, calling himself the "CEO of ancestral lifestyle."

But his submission has shocked everyone.

His confession of steroids use

A recent YouTube video, titled Liver King Confession... I Lied which was posted on Thursday, was about him accepting how he is suffering from pervasive self-esteem issues. He further claimed that it was this that led him to take steroids in the year 2021. "When I talk about the 85% of the population that suffers from self-esteem issues - that's me," he said.

Accusations of steroid use

Even though King confessed to the use of steroids, it didn't come voluntarily. Recently, some emails sent by him to a bodybuilding coach in 2021, came to light. Shared by fitness YouTuber named More Plates More Dates, claimed that King would consume $11,000 worth (roughly) of Omnitrope, a growth hormone. It is after these claims surfaced online, King came up with his confession.

Ripped influencer famously denied using performance-enhancing drugs

The startling confession of King regarding his steroid use has sent a shock wave across social media. This comes after King repeatedly denied using performance-enhancing drugs to achieve his ripped physique. Apart from steroids, he also reportedly accepted using a "cocktail of other drugs" including Testosterone Cypionate, Winstrol, and Deca-Durabolin. Furthermore, King also agreed of consuming 120 mg of testosterone on a weekly basis.