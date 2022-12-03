Entertainment

Box office collections: How are 'An Action Hero,' 'Gold' performing?

Dec 03, 2022

Believe it or not, the year 2022 is almost over. After two years of pandemic and lockdown, cinema halls saw their old glory again this year, thanks to back-to-back hit movies. Now December has come and we are still seeing new movie releases. Read on and take a look at how the recently released biggies are performing at the box office.

'Gold'

After several postponements, Malayalam film Gold starring Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role was released on Thursday. The film opened to Rs. 5.75cr at the Indian box office. But since the film's reviews were mixed to negative, the film's second and third-day bookings have been showing a dull trend. Premam and Neram filmmaker Alphonse Puthren made a comeback to the director's seat with Gold.

'Drishyam 2'

Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Tabu's thriller Drishyam 2 is one of the very few Bollywood movies that made a mark at the box office. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the film has made Rs. 167.93cr. And with the extremely positive response, it is expected that the movie will soon touch the Rs. 200cr mark in no time. The film was released on November 18.

'Bhediya'

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon's Bhediya has not been performing well even though the film has received positive reviews from fans and critics alike. But the film took a major blow because of the mammoth success of Drishyam 2. Released a week after Drishyam 2, Bhediya (November 25) has collected Rs. 42.05cr as of Friday. This proves to be a tough path for the movie.

'An Action Hero'

Ayushmann Khurrana's latest thriller An Action Hero got positive reviews, but it failed to make a mark at the box office probably after being overshadowed by Drishyam 2. According to reports, the film opened to an underwhelming Rs. 1.35cr. The film was released on Friday (December 2). To recall, Khurrana's other releases of the year Doctor G and Anek also saw underwhelming responses.