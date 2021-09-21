Varun Dhawan-Sriram Raghavan's 'Ekkis' to hit the floors next February

Varun Dhawan, Sriram Raghavan are teaming up again

In 2019, Varun Dhawan had confirmed that he signed a Sriram Raghavan directorial, which will be based on Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetarpal. It was subsequently put on hold as both of them got busy with other projects, Dhawan with Bhediya and Raghavan with Merry Christmas and Monica O My Darling. Recent reports suggest that the project won't start rolling before next year.

For Dhawan, this film is 'among the most ambitious projects'

Titled Ekkis, it'll start shooting next February, a source told Pinkvilla, adding that the project is "among the most ambitious projects" in Dhawan's career and he's been prepping for it "all through the last two years." He's "learning more and more about the traits of an army officer," as the actor will be portraying a soldier who was martyred during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

'Ekkis' is the second collaboration of Dhawan, Vijan, and Raghavan

Produced by Dinesh Vijan, who is also backing Dhawan's Bhediya, Ekkis will require the actor to attend rigorous acting workshops from November. Apart from learning different war-based action forms, the Kalank actor will also have to master the body language and correct diction for playing Khetarpal. Notably, Ekkis will mark the second collaboration of Dhawan, Vijan, and Raghavan after their 2015 hit endeavor Badlapur.

Why makers planned to keep 'Ekkis' shooting schedule on hold

Ekkis was slated to roll from October 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic derailed that plan. Makers then decided to postpone production till things get back to normal because "they didn't want to compromise with the vision in any circumstances as a war hero like Arun Khetarpal deserves a fitting tribute." "The team of Ekkis is bullish about shooting from early 2022," the source mentioned.

For now, Dhawan has several interesting projects in pipeline

Ekkis aside, Dhawan has several interesting projects in pipeline. He wrapped up Bhediya in July. The Amar Kaushik-helmed monster comedy has Kriti Sanon as the female lead. It will release on April 14, 2022. After this, Dhawan took up Karan Johar-produced Jug Jugg Jeeyo, which is being directed by Raj Mehta. Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, and Neetu Kapoor round up the stellar star cast.