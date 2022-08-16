Entertainment

Nikhil-Anupama's 'Karthikeya 2': All about latest box office winner

Nikhil-Anupama's 'Karthikeya 2': All about latest box office winner

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 16, 2022, 04:10 am 2 min read

'Karthikeya 2' hit the theaters on August 13.

Telugu film Karthikeya 2 starring Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles hit the theaters on August 13 amid huge expectations. With all the positive reviews from fans, the film is trending on social media. So, how is the film performing, and what are people saying about it? Read on to learn all the latest developments about the movie.

Context Why does this story matter?

A sequel to the 2014 film Karthikeya, Karthikeya 2 has been in the making for years. Its release was delayed due to several reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic.

And now, the film has become the third consecutive hit in Tollywood after Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's Sita Ramam and Bimbisara starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Samyuktha Menon.

So, its performance is an important one.

Box office How is 'Karthikeya 2' performing at the box office?

Karthikeya 2 witnessed an amazing opening weekend at the Indian box office, collecting Rs. 12.75cr. Reportedly, the number of shows have been increased because of the high demand. In the Telugu states, the film has managed to mint Rs. 11cr, while the rest of the states have contributed the rest. This has proved that the sequel is performing in other languages, too.

Speculation 'Karthikeya 2' to replace 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' 'Raksha Bandhan' shows?

According to a report on Bollywood Hungama, G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir Cinema's executive director Manoj Desai stated that the shows of the big budget Bollywood films Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan might be canceled if they don't perform well on August 15. He reportedly added that Karthikeya 2 will replace those films as it is getting better responses from the audience.

Information All you need to know about 'Karthikeya 2'

Apart from the aforementioned actors, Karthikeya 2 features Anupam Kher and Srinivas Reddy in pivotal roles. Aditya Menon and Viva Harsha play supporting roles. Chandoo Mondeti directed the film and it was produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishekh Agarwal. The mystic thriller revolves around the leading man Karthik and his pursuit of the truth that leads him to the Tatva of Lord Krishna.