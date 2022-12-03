Entertainment

Rajamouli named best director at New York Film Critics Circle

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Dec 03, 2022, 02:34 pm 2 min read

'RRR' was released in March 2022

In his first major win for his recent blockbuster RRR, filmmaker SS Rajamouli bagged the best director award at the New York Film Critics Circle on Friday. Founded in 1935, the New York Film Critics Circle is the oldest critics group in the US. It has members from different platforms such as newspapers, magazines, and online publications. Read on to know more.

Why does this story matter?

Historical fiction RRR impressed audiences and critics alike both in India and in other countries.

The film even received a shoutout from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson who described it as "an awesomely outrageous roller coaster of a movie."

Filmmaker James Gunn said that he "totally dug" the movie.

The film collected more than Rs. 1,200cr at its worldwide box office.

Award to be presented in January 2023

The group will hand out its awards at a dinner in early January and Rajamouli will also receive his award on the same day. Starring Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the lead roles, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran. RRR is based on true events and revolves around the life of freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

'RRR' is also in the race for the Oscars

Besides this, RRR is also in its Oscars race. Though the Indian government did not select the film as its official entry to the Academy Awards, the producers applied to the Academy in 14 main categories under the "for your consideration" campaign. The film has asked for consideration in categories including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, etc.

New York Film Critics Circle's other awardees

The New York Film Critics Circle has named Tár as the best picture of the year. Colin Farrell bagged the best actor for two of his performances this year, namely After Yang and The Banshees of Inisherin. Ke Huy Quan was named the best supporting actor for Everything Everywhere All At Once, while Keke Palmer was named the best supporting actress for Nope.