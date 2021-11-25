SS Rajamouli-Mahesh Babu's film gets bigger, Vikram signed as antagonist?

Written by Aishwarya Raghupati Twitter Published on Nov 25, 2021, 06:30 am

Vikram to feature as an African smuggler in Mahesh Babu-SS Rajamouli's film?

Whether 'Chiyaan' Vikram's upcoming gangster flick Mahaan is releasing in theaters or on an OTT platform is a question his fans are asking desperately, but this piece of scoop will make them beyond elated. News has it that the Kollywood star will soon be collaborating with ace director SS Rajamouli for his project with Telugu sensation Mahesh Babu. Excited, right? Read on.

Importance

Why does this story matter?

When two stars are in a single film, both are bound to get significant parts. And, if reports are to be believed, Vikram will be giving tough time to Babu's character in the Rajamouli film. Talks will soon be held between the director and the Tamil actor and if this clicks, the project will be another massive offering from the Baahubali creator.

Information

Is Vikram playing an African smuggler in the film?

The film's script will be written by KV Vijayendra Prasad, father of Rajamouli, and he is exploring "the African Forest Adventure space" for this film. While talking to Pinkvilla, he said, "It's too early to talk about it right now, but yes, I am trying to explore the African Forest Adventure space (for Mahesh Babu film)." So, is Vikram playing an African smuggler?

Observation

'Mahaan's OTT release might not help Dhruv's acting career

Returning to Mahaan, the Karthik Subbaraj-directorial might hit Amazon Prime Video, which experts feel might not be a good move for Dhruv, son of Vikram, who is featuring in the film. The budding actor needs a big theatrical outing to skyrocket his career. If the OTT speculation becomes true, it will be Subbaraj's second consecutive film to get such a release, after Jagame Thandhiram.

Projects

Santhosh Narayanan is again on board for 'Mahaan's music

Mahaan, which hit the floors earlier this year, is in the post-production stage currently. Also starring Bobby Simha, Vani Bhojan, and Simran Bagga, Mahaan will have the father-son duo for the first time on celluloid. .The star will be seen in three different looks from three periods of time. Like all other Subbaraj films, Mahaan too has Santhosh Narayanan on board for music direction.