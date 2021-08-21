'Mahaan' teaser: Vikram's thriller-drama to have mythological references

Written by Sushmita Sen Twitter Last updated on Aug 21, 2021, 05:41 pm

Director Karthik Subbaraj has unveiled the first look and teaser of Vikram's highly awaited movie, Mahaan. Interestingly, this film is going to be the Tamil superstar's 60th movie in his career and was initially titled Chiyaan 60. According to Mahaan's teaser uploaded on YouTube, the thriller drama is set to be entertaining and is going to have mythological references. Read on to know more.

Video

Vikram is seen with multiple hands and two horns

The black and white teaser begins with traditional drums playing, which continues throughout the video. Folk theater artists are shown putting on makeup, followed by shots of people performing in costumes of mythological characters. Then, enters Vikram on a bike with a prop with multiple hands and two horns behind his back. This first look might indicate the powerful traits of his character.

Reaction

Fans highly appreciated music composer Santhosh Narayanan

The 55-year-old actor's appearance in the teaser has made fans super excited. While many called his look "fantastic" and terrific," some praised the video and the director. Music composer Santhosh Narayanan has also garnered immense appreciation from the netizens for the impressive background score, especially the feet-tapping drum beats. Released on YouTube Friday evening, the teaser has surpassed 1.3 million views and 130K likes.

Cast

Vikram to share screen space with his son in 'Mahaan'

Presented by 7 Screen Studios' SS Lalit Kumar, the Jagame Thandhiram director has roped in Dhruv Vikram, Bobby Simha, Simran, and Vani Bhojan in pivotal roles. This is Vikram's first film together with his son Dhruv. The star kid has already made his fan base with his talent in his debut flick, Adithya Varma (2019), for which he bagged several Best Debut Actor awards.

Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Vikram has Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' in pipeline

Apart from Mahaan, Vikram is busy filming multiple big projects. One is the Ajay Gnanamuthu directorial Cobra (the last leg is being filmed in Kolkata) and the other is Mani Ratnam's multi-starrer magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karthi, Jayamram Ravi, and veteran actor Praksha Raj. Meanwhile, movies with filmmakers Mari Selvaraj and Pa Ranjith are in Dhruv's pipeline.