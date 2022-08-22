Entertainment

Box office collections: 'Thiruchitrambalam,' 'Karthikeya 2' shine while Bollywood suffers

Box office collections: 'Thiruchitrambalam,' 'Karthikeya 2' shine while Bollywood suffers

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 22, 2022, 01:35 pm 2 min read

Examining box office collections of recently released movies.

Amidst the ongoing #BoycottBollywood trend, recently released films have managed to draw all eyeballs to the box office. While Bollywood biggies like Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan continued to walk on the path of an unavoidable descent, the fresh releases aren't doing too well either. South films like Thiruchitrambalam and Karthikeya 2 are the only ones offering hope. Let's examine the collections.

#1 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha witnessed its second weekend at the box office but not much has changed for the film even now. The project managed to collect Rs. 4.65cr in the second weekend which inched its total tally to Rs. 55cr. LSC is expected to earn around Rs. 60cr in its lifetime, according to Box Office India.

#2 'Raksha Bandhan'

Akshay Kumar's family drama Raksha Bandhan, too, completed its second weekend at the box office and returned with unimpressive figures. The film reportedly earned Rs. 4cr last weekend, bringing its total collection to Rs. 41.50cr. Box Office India reported that the film is expected to complete its lifetime run with a total collection that is estimated to be between Rs. 45cr to Rs. 46cr.

#3 'Dobaaraa'

Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa seems to have joined LSC and Raksha Bandhan in terms of its box office performance. In its opening weekend, the film only collected Rs. 2.50cr irrespective of getting good reviews from critics and the audience. The film had opened to a collection of Rs. 70L which was more than Pannu's previous film Shaabash Mithu which grossed Rs. 40L on Day 1.

#4 'Karthikeya 2'

On the other hand, Nikhil Siddharth and Anupama Parameswaran's supernatural thriller flick Karthikeya 2 had a successful first week. The Hindi version of the film reportedly opened to Rs. 7L on Day 1 and on Day 9, the film collected Rs. 3cr. In Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, it collected Rs. 3.50cr on Day 1. In nine days, the film has collected around Rs. 24.95cr.

#5 'Thiruchitrambalam'

Dhanush and Nithya Menen starrer Thiruchitrambalam was released last week and is already being considered to be a commercial and critical winner. The romantic comedy garnered positive reviews from the audience and critics. Thiruchitrambalam reportedly collected Rs. 9.52cr on Day 1 and has continued its positive streak even on Day 4. India Today reported the film collected a total of Rs. 37.35cr so far.