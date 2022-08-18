Entertainment

'Thiruchitrambalam' review: Mother of all 'formula' films with boring writing

'Thiruchitrambalam' review: Mother of all 'formula' films with boring writing

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 18, 2022, 04:47 pm 3 min read

'Thiruchitrambalam' hit the theaters on Thursday (August 18).

You already know what will happen when you go to watch a masala film⁠—the hero and heroine win the day and live happily ever after. Dhanush's latest Kollywood film Thiruchitrambalam, directed by Mithran Jawahar, is the synonym of formula films in the dictionary of Tamil cinema. In fact, we've been seeing the same story in Tamil cinema since the dawn of time. We review.

Story What is 'Thiruchitrambalam' all about?

You have Pazham/Thiruchitrambalam (Dhanush), a laid-back chap with a traumatizing past that he can't let go of. His father (Prakash Raj) isn't a fan of Pazham's life choices, but they get along after the former falls sick (yeah, Polladhavan types). You have Pazham's BFF Shobhana (Nithya Menen), whom he resorts to during tough situations. What happens between Pazham and Shobhana is the whole story.

Negative #1 Predictability is a major negative

By predictability, I don't mean just the proceedings. A gentleman sitting next to me kept on uttering what the next dialog would be, and he was right—every single time! For example, take Pazham and Shobana's relationship: from the very beginning, one would be able to easily guess how it ends. It shouldn't have been the case, given the whole story revolves around their relationship!

Negative #2 Poor characterization topples the story further

The poorly written characters spoil the whole film's mood. For instance, when Pazham and his father patch up, you want to feel something deeper. Because here is a guy who didn't talk to his father for 10 years. One would expect it to be mini-catharsis, to say the least. But it sadly didn't work out. Perhaps, their characters don't believe in being expressive.

Negative #3 Lack of a strong antagonist is another negative

Stunt Silva is the antagonist in Thiruchitrambalam. But he appears briefly in three scenes. We aren't even invested in the history between him and Pazham's father. Why does Silva want to murder him? Because he is a police officer, and he performed his duty? Not convincing! The way Raj nabbed the antagonist is even more juvenile. And hey, there's no enemy of our hero!

Positives Humor portions have largely worked out

Besides the strong casting (and brilliant acting by almost all of them), humor is the only factor that worked out. The portions when Pazham and his grandfather (Bharathiraja) interact will leave you in splits. In fact, the veteran filmmaker is the only well-written character in Thiruchitrambalam. Every time he appears, he makes the audience ROFL with his witty sense of humor and perfect timing.

Conclusion Verdict: Watch 'Thiruchitrambalam' for the brilliant actors

Thiruchitrambalam ultimately makes you feel hollow. You keep on waiting to feel what you must actually be feeling. The whole film is merely a humor-filled walk with the hero. In the end, one feels sorry for the actors for the way Thiruchitrambalam turned out to be. Verdict: 2.5/5. Side note: The decision Shobhana takes even after knowing that Pazham "settled" for her disappoints you.