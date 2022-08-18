Entertainment

Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato' to premiere at Toronto International Film Festival

Written by Isha Sharma Aug 18, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Kapil Sharma-Shahana Goswami starrer 'Zwigato' will premiere at Toronto International Film Festival. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TIFF_NET)

Comedian-actor Kapil Sharma is all set to shed his comic avatar and don a completely different persona in Zwigato, helmed by Nandita Das. The upcoming film—backed by Applause Entertainment and Nandita Das Initiatives—will chronicle the travails of an ordinary man in the post-pandemic world. Zwigato is set to have its world premiere at the 47th edition of the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Context Why does this story matter?

Nandita Das is known for her experimental cinema, like Manto and Firaaq.

On the other hand, Sharma has carved a distinctive niche due to his illustrious body of work on TV, through shows such as Comedy Circus and The Kapil Sharma Show.

Hence, it will be interesting to see Sharma play a character so diametrically opposite from what he has modeled his career on.

Trailer TIFF posted a teaser on social media

While Zwigato's official trailer isn't out yet, TIFF shared a nearly two-minute-long teaser on social media. It sheds light on the struggles of a middle-class couple, where Sharma plays a conservative, regressive man who flinches at the thought of his wife (Shahana Goswami) earning. A melancholic melody dominates the clip, putting into perspective the tribulations of a money-crunched family with almost a hand-to-mouth existence.

Twitter Post Watch the teaser shared by TIFF here

In the World Premiere of ZWIGATO, director @nanditadas trains her sociopolitical gaze on the gig economy with this story about the trials and tribulations of a food app delivery driver. Starring @KapilSharmaK9 and @shahanagoswami. #TIFF22 https://t.co/cl8a1WASTL pic.twitter.com/gOVxM0Ewym — TIFF (@TIFF_NET) August 17, 2022

Takeaways Couple represents several families from lower strata

Though the teaser only features one conversation, the dialog contextualizes the couple's life and even acts as a microcosmic representation of several families from the lower strata marred irreparably by the pandemic. Throughout the clip, the dimly-lit room further extends as a metaphor for the darkness that has enveloped their lives. The teaser also touches upon the numerous job losses catalyzed by COVID-19.

Gratitude Das debuted at TIFF as an actor and director

Expressing delight, Das said, "Zwigato is finally ready! A story about new urban India that is not just about the gig economy, but also about everything that we normalize around us." Das also expressed gratitude to TIFF, reminiscing her debut at the festival both as an actor (Fire) and director (Firaaq). This year, TIFF will begin on September 8 and conclude on September 18.