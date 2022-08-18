Entertainment

Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's 'L2: Empuraan' to be rolled out soon

'L2: Empuraan' is the sequel to Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Lucifer'.

Malayalam film L2: Empuraan is one of the most-awaited projects of Mohanlal. To be directed by Mollywood's flamboyant star Prithviraj Sukumaran, the makers have now finally revealed updates about the upcoming project. The team met on Wednesday, and it has been announced the Lucifer sequel will be rolled out soon. More details about the cast and crew will be announced in the upcoming days.

L2: Empuraan is the sequel to the 2019 Malayalam movie Lucifer, which marked the directorial debut of Sukumaran.

Led by Mohanlal, Lucifer was e a blockbuster and received thumbs up from fans of Lalettan, though it received mixed reviews from critics.

Empuraan was announced in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic.

So, this update is being received by fans with huge enthusiasm.

The makers of the upcoming project shared a video on YouTube featuring Sukumaran and Mohanlal, among others from the team, where Sukumaran stated its script is ready. He said that the meeting with the team was a casual one before kickstarting the project. "The film will be rolled out soon, and we will update the fans periodically as and when we progress," Sukumaran said.

Besides Mohanlal, Lucifer featured Manju Warrier and Indrajith Sukumaran, among others.. Vivek Oberoi played the main antagonist in it. Sukumaran had a cameo, while Tovino Thomas was also seen in an extended cameo. The political drama revolved around an affluent politician and his strained relationship with his step-siblings. How they join hands to bring down the enemies makes for the rest of the story.

Both Sukumaran and Mohanlal have a huge line-up of projects in various stages of production. Among them is Mohanlal's directorial debut, Barroz. He also has Ram with Jeethu Joseph in his kitty. Sukumaran, on the other hand, has Aadujeevitham helmed by Blessy. He will also play a role in the upcoming magnum opus Salaar starring Prabhas in the lead role.

