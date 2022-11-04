Entertainment

Ahead of its China release, analyzing 'Brahmastra's overseas performance

Written by Isha Sharma Nov 04, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Brahmastra' will release in China on December 2

After creating waves in India, Ayan Mukerji's magnum opus Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is set to release theatrically in China on December 2. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in key roles, the fantasy adventure drama was released on September 9 to mixed reviews but went on to create milestones at the worldwide box office. Here's how the film performed in foreign markets.

The film is the first part of a planned Astraverse trilogy and draws inspiration from ancient Hindu mythology, interspersed with a modern-day love story.

Having been in the making for about 10 years, it met several speedbumps and hindrances along the way before finally coming to fruition.

Upon its release, it received accolades for its stupendous VFX and performances, although the dialogues raised eyebrows.

Records Film breached Rs. 400cr mark globally

The film took a flying start at the overseas box office, raking in about $3.3M (Rs. 26cr) on its opening day. Prior to this, reportedly, there were only three other Hindi films that earned over $3M on their opening day, namely Dhoom 3, Sultan, and Padmaavat. Moreover, per recent reports, the film has now crossed the Rs. 400cr mark at the global box office.

Numbers It's at the fifth place in terms of 2022 collections

Brahmastra is also credited with breaching the £1M mark in the UK; it's reportedly the only Bollywood film to achieve this feat in the last four years. In terms of 2022's top Indian worldwide grossers, Brahmastra stands in fifth place. The film has had a monstrous success in the USA and Canada, followed by the UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and Hong Kong.

OTT release Missed it in theaters? Watch it on OTT now!

After completing its theatrical run in India, Brahmastra: Part One—Shiva is all set to premiere on OTT now. It will drop on Disney+ Hotstar on November 4. Prior to this, on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on November 2, the makers had released the first 10 minutes of the film on the streamer. To note, the opening sequence is greatly elevated by SRK's special appearance.