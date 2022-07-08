Entertainment

Alia Bhatt says she is friends with Ranbir Kapoor's exes

During her appearance on 'Koffee with Karan,' Alia Bhatt spoke about her relationship with her husband's exes.

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made a delightful appearance on the first episode of the chat show Koffee with Karan Season 7, along with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Ranveer Singh. During her presence on the show, she gave out some personal details about her relationship with her husband and Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor's former girlfriends during the rapid-fire round.

Bhatt and Kapoor recently announced that they are pregnant.

It's a well-known fact that the latter was previously in a relationship with Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif.

Though Padukone and Kaif are married to Singh and Vicky Kaushal, respectively, news about their old relationship surfaces online from time to time.

Since Bhatt has said they are her friends, it's attracting attention.

Host Karan Johar gave Bhatt two options and asked her what title would suit her the best—"How to be best friends with your exes" or "How to be friends with your boyfriend's exes." Bhatt chose the second option saying, "I'm very good friends with his exes. I love them both." Though she did not name the two exes, we can deduce who she meant.

Talking about becoming a part of the Kapoor clan, Bhatt said that her family and the Kapoors are very different. She stated that the Bhatts are lesser in number, close-knit, and they do their own things, but the Kapoor family, on the other hand, does everything together. The RRR actor said that marrying Kapoor has added a new layer to her life.

Bhatt has three films awaiting release soon. Brahmastra, in which she will be sharing the screen space with Kapoor, is heading for release on September 9 amidst huge expectations. Her film Darlings will arrive on August 5. The project will be her production debut. She has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Singh which will be released on February 10 next year.