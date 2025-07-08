Apple's iPhone 17 could finally retire that slow 60Hz screen

Apple 's upcoming iPhone 17 series is expected to bring some major changes in design and display features. According to a leak from tipster Digital Chat Station, the company is working on thinner bezels and an updated Dynamic Island. The tipster also claims that all four models in the lineup— iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max—will support 120Hz ProMotion displays.

Design changes Thinner bezels for all iPhone 17 models The leak indicates that Apple will no longer reserve ultra-slim bezels exclusively for its Pro models. Instead, all iPhones launching this year, including the standard iPhone 17 and the new iPhone 17 Air, could sport thinner bezels. This would be a major shift from Apple's design strategy with the iPhone 16 series where only Pro and Pro Max models had slimmer bezels and larger screen sizes.

Display upgrade Bigger display for standard iPhone 17 The leak also suggests that Apple will give the standard iPhone 17 a bigger 6.3-inch display, like the one on the iPhone 16 Pro model. This move would not only increase the display size but also bring the entry-level iPhone in line with premium models in terms of screen dimensions. The new iPhone 17 Air, which will sit between standard and Pro models, is likely to sport a 6.7-inch display.