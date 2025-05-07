US: Apple might soon allow 3rd-party app stores on iPhones
What's the story
US Representative Kat Cammack has introduced a new legislation, the App Store Freedom Act, to promote competition and protect consumers and developers in the mobile app marketplace.
The bill requires major app store operators such as Apple to allow users to install third-party app stores and set them as default.
While not naming Apple, it targets "large app store operators" with over 100 million US users.
Wider impact
Implications for Google and Apple
The App Store Freedom Act also extends to Google's practices.
The bill requires major app stores to allow developers to use third-party payment systems.
It also mandates Apple and Google to provide developers "equal access to interfaces, features, and development tools without cost or discrimination."
In other words, both companies have to treat all developers equally while providing access to their platforms' tools and resources.
User control
New legislation addresses pre-installed apps
The proposed legislation seeks to provide users with greater control over their devices.
It mandates Apple and Google to offer users with the option to remove or hide pre-installed apps.
If either company breaches this bill, they could be penalized by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) along with an additional civil penalty of up to $1 million for each violation.
Regulatory influence
EU's impact on Apple's policies
The has also introduEuropean Unionced similar legislation, forcing Apple to allow users to download third-party app stores and change their default apps.
Following a ruling in the Epic v/s Apple case, the Cupertino tech giant started allowing developers last week to link to outside payments.
Google also made changes in the wake of EU's rules, including a new browser choice screen when users set up their device for the first time.