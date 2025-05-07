Amazon's AI tool will generate code in real-time
What's the story
Amazon is said to be developing a revolutionary tool named Kiro, one that could change the way we write software.
The AI-powered app, as per internal documents, would generate code in near real-time with the help of artificial intelligence agents.
The tech giant's cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), is spearheading the development of this futuristic coding assistant.
Tool evolution
Kiro: A step forward from Amazon Q
Kiro appears to be a major upgrade over Amazon's current tool, Amazon Q.
The new app is being designed as a web and desktop platform capable of working seamlessly with both internal and external AI agents.
It will also integrate with various knowledge bases, extensions, and developer themes to serve as an all-in-one solution for coders.
User experience
Kiro's multi-modal interface: A game changer for developers
One of the most interesting aspects of Kiro is its planned multi-modal interface.
This would be a truly innovative design, allowing developers to feed text, diagrams, and other contextual information into the tool.
The internal memo indicates that Kiro will handle a range of tasks like writing code, generating technical design documents, flagging issues, and suggesting improvements.
Job implications
Kiro's potential impact on software development
While an official release date for Kiro is yet to be announced, AWS had previously eyed a launch sometime around late June.
A representative from the company confirmed they are actively working on AI features across their developer tools.
The tool is being pitched as a platform to "reimagine" software creation by lowering time-to-code but improving the quality and scope of developers' output.